ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local Menards employee who was critically injured while trying to stop a shoplifting suspect is going to a Colorado facility for specialized medical treatment.
Read: Suspect in West County store theft, assault 'has been crying every day', boyfriend says
On Sept. 25, Michelle Arthur was trying to stop shoplifting suspect Debbie Penn outside a West County Menards when she was hit by the woman’s car, according to police. Authorities said Penn drove straight into Arthur before driving off.
About three weeks later, Arthur was flown from St. Louis to Denver for rehabilitation at Craig Hospital, which specializes in brain and spinal cord injuries.
At the airport Tuesday, Arthur’s sister told News 4 the family doesn’t know how long she will be at the rehab facility but they continue to need prayers.
