BALLWIN (KMOV.com) - Eugene Ganz, 98, of Ballwin, who was honored at a St. Louis Blues game for his service during World War Two, passed away Feb. 5.
He served in the 1st Infantry Division, which was known at The Big Red One, in Belgium.
"We had two enemies, the Germans and the cold weather," said Ganz in 2019.
Ganz said at night, temperatures dipped to 30 and 40 degrees below zero, leaving soldiers’ feet feeling numb and their legs stiff like they were made of wood.
He was injured during the Battle of the Bulge, the last German offensive campaign on the Western Front in the heavily forested Ardennes region.
"We heard whoosh, whoosh, whoosh. We knew exactly what it was, the big shells coming from about 15 miles ahead of us," said Ganz.
Ganz was hit and severely injured by shrapnel. He said it took time to evacuate the wounded and some of the others didn’t survive the combination of their wounds and the bitter cold.
After his recovery in a British hospital, Ganz was assigned to be a supply sergeant at U.S. operated P.O.W. camp for German officers near Nuremberg. Even after German soldiers had tried to take his life on the battlefields of Belgium, Ganz said he had German officers working for him.
"They accepted orders, they did what we told them. They never gave us a moment's problem," said Ganz.
Ganz was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple heart for his actions in Belgium. But he prefers to talk about the decades he’s spent talking to school children about World War Two and honoring the sacrifice of those who didn’t come home from the war.
"The stacks of thank you letters I get from the students [indicates] they received, understood some of the intensity of fighting," said Ganz.
19,000 Americans were killed during the Battle of the Bulge, making it the second deadliest battle in U.S. history.
His funeral services were held Saturday.
