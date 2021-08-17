ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Charges have been filed against a West County man accused of contractor fraud in St. Charles County.
Jeffery Anderson, of Manchester, Mo., is facing three felony charges of deceptive business practices. According to the state’s attorney general’s office, Anderson promised three St. Charles County homeowners he would complete various interior and basement home remodeling projects through his unregistered businesses: All Star Basements, West County Basements and West County Concrete.
Despite being receiving over $10,000 up front, Anderson allegedly completed part of the work, failed to deliver materials and didn’t provide refunds to the homeowners.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim can file a complaint online, or by calling 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complain to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102.
