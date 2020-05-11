CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One week from today salons in St. Louis City and St. Louis County will be allowed to open with restrictions.
After being closed for almost two months, Jim Lundergan is elated to open his salon, Friends Image Design on north New Ball Road in Creve Coeur.
"Everyone of us is excited, we're anticipating Monday when we can finally be here and be together."
For weeks, Lundergan has been busy implementing a long list of health and safety procedures. Only 10 people will be allowed inside the salon at once. Typically, that would mean five clients and five stylists. Clients will be required to wait in their cars prior to their appointments.
"They want us to be out, we want to be back at work, we feel that we can do work safely with these restrictions and guidelines."
Every employee will wear masks and gloves. Customers are required to wear masks too. They will be provided by the salon if customers come without a mask.
"We will be washing our hands in between each client and washing down every piece of material that's been in contact."
Monday, Lundergan sent emails to both clients and staff detailing the new safety precautions. After being in business for nearly 40 years, he said he'll do whatever it takes to protect his clients and staff who have become more like family.
