WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Crews rescued a kitten stuck in an engine of a parked car Tuesday night.
West County EMS & Fire tweeted photos of the rescue.
Cats aren't always stuck in trees! Last night, A-Shift Station 2 was called to rescue this little kitten out of the engine of a parked car. pic.twitter.com/kWN6fP28wy— West County EMS & Fire (@WESTCOUNTYFIRE) July 3, 2019
Cats aren't always stuck in trees - the department reminded.
