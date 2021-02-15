West County church offers drive-thru ashes for Ash Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the season of Lent begins Wednesday, many churches will be offering "Ash and Dash" drive-thru across the area.
Clergy at Manchester United Methodist Church will be on hand to pray and offer a symbolic cross keepsake instead of ashes at three timeframes: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Drivers should look for the Ash and Dash signs when they pull into the parking lot of 14380 Manchester Road. The church will also livestream a speach Ash Wednesday service as well.
For more information, click here.
