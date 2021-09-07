ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in west St. Louis County are investigating a string of break-ins at car dealerships.
Creve Coeur police said around 2 a.m. Tuesday officers were called to Plaza Motors Infiniti on North New Ballas and Plaza Motors Jaguar/Land Rover on Olive Boulevard. At both locations, officers found windows shattered. Authorities believe the suspect forced their way into the dealerships and searched through several work areas to find car keys. At this time, police do not think any cars were stolen.
In Frontenac, police were called to Honda Frontenac for a reported break-in. It is not known what was damaged or if anything was taken from that location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.