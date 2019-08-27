BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin is cleaning up Tuesday after flooding caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Executive director Kim Rutledge, says there was at least an inch of water covering the floor toward the front of the building on Monday morning. This is the second time in the last two months the Wildlife Rescue Center has flooded. She says this time was much worse.
“I don’t think we really could have stopped it even if we were here. It was coming in from every area, every direction," said Rutledge.
The water damaged the main lobby, offices, and classroom.
“We just discovered that our drywall is actually more damaged than we thought, so tomorrow morning we’re going to start removing dry wall," said Rutledge.
Fortunately, the water did not get into the back of the building where the Wildlife Rescue Center cares for nearly 300 animals including opossums, squirrels, turtles and rabbits.
The flooding comes at one of the busiest times of the year for the center.
“It’s the second wave of what we call 'baby season,' when we’ve got a lot of injured and orphaned animals coming in," said Rutledge.
She has no plans to close down knowing so many animals need her help.
Rutledge is not sure if insurance will cover the damage. She is prepared to pay out of pocket.
You can make a donation to the Wildlife Rescue Center by clicking here.
