ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- West County and South County Centers will open Monday following the county's reopening.
The malls are following protective measures to protect customers from COVID-19. Children's play areas, drinking fountains and common area gathering spaces will be closed.
All mall employees are required to wear a face mask in common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.
They will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
To check individual store hours, you are asked to call ahead.
