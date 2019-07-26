WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A controversial adult store in Manchester is at risk of being shut down.
Dr. John's opened in June on Manchester Road. The shop has received a lot of pushback from people on Facebook who drive by, claiming it's inappropriate. Now, the city is threatening to shut it down.
According to Melanie Rippetoe with the the City of Manchester, the shop's permit only allows it to sell apparel and accessories that are the same or similar to what you'd find at the Manchester Walmart.
Rippetoe says the city got a tip that the shop was selling items that it wasn't supposed to, so it inspected the store just under two weeks ago. The city gave Dr. John's a 10-day notice to be in compliance or risk getting shut down.
Dr John's owner, John Haltom, says everything you find in his store is the same or similar to what you'd find at the Manchester Walmart.
"They have oils and creams. They have condoms. They have pregnancy tests. We might have a bigger selection, but it’s the same stuff," said Haltom.
Haltom says the city is targeting him and was delaying the process of him even opening his store.
“I’ve dealt with cities like this and every single one have lost, so this is nothing to me. I’m ready for the fight," said Haltom.
Haltom is also upset about a new ordinance that he says will further restrict what he can sell. In response to that, the city says the ordinance only pertains to 'sexually-oriented businesses' and his isn't, so it shouldn't matter.
“They gotta take me to court. Let’s go," said Haltom.
The city will be back out to inspect the store on Monday. Rippetoe says if it finds the store is still not in compliance, it could look into shutting the store down though she couldn't give specifics on how soon that could happen.
