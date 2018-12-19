TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A West County hotel where a preliminary test came back positive for Legionnaires' Disease will temporarily close on Saturday.
The preliminary testing results are in connection with two cases of the disease.
Missouri health officials are issuing concerns about the St. Louis Marriott West Hotel in Town and Country, which is located near I-64 and Highway 141.
Two people who authorities say are not connected to each other have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease in recent months. Both of them stayed at the hotel.
Preliminary, non-cultured tests done on water for drinking, showers and in the cooling tower came back positive, health officials said on Wednesday.
Officials have conducted cultured tests at the hotel but are still waiting on the results.
Officials do not know if the hotel was the source of the germs.
As a precaution, the hotel says it will temporarily close on Saturday at noon so that the water systems can be flushed and disinfected.
The hotel says guests will be relocated temporarily and be allowed to return on Sunday.
One guest said the hotel is not informing guests about the situation unless someone specifically asks. Health officials say that as right now, the hotel is not legally required to notify guests about the preliminary test results.
If you have developed symptoms of pneumonia within two weeks of staying at the hotel, you need to seek medical attention right away.
Symptoms of the disease include cough, chills, muscle pain, headaches and high fever. The disease is contracted by breathing in contaminated water droplets.
Earlier Thursday morning, the hotel issued the following statement:
The health and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we fully cooperated with the health department to allow them to test and evaluate all of the hotel's systems. Preliminary traces of the bacteria were discovered in some of the samples. While MO DHSS is waiting for the final culture tests, which will take up to 10 days to grow, we are working closely with them on a plan of action to eradicate the bacteria and create and maintain a safe environment for everyone. We will continue to update everyone as the solutions are implemented and systems are re-tested for safety.
In addition, the hotel said any guest who has stayed there within the last 14 days who develops symptoms of pneumonia should seek medical attention. They also said they are taking "proactive measures to minimize risk and develop a water management plan to ensure protection of the health of guests and employees."
