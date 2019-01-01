ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County has a new prosecutor for the first time in 28 years.
Wesley Bell was sworn in as crowds gathered at the Sheraton Clayton Plaza Hotel during a New Year’s celebration he hosted.
Bell talked to News 4 after the ceremony and weighed in on the transition of taking over after Bob McCulloch held the office for nearly three decades.
“You know, whenever you’re changing the culture there’s going to be some resistance, sometimes people will feel they are not a part of this change,” he said. “But, I’m here to say that we all are, they’ll have the opportunity to get on board. So, we’re going to implement these changes and we want everyone in that office to be part of our team because it’s not an us verse them, it’s a we thing.”
Bell will also take part in the Oath of Office ceremony New Year’s Day at 12 p.m. that will include all of the new elected St. Louis County officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.