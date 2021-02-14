NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - As part of an effort to spread vaccine awareness among underserved communities, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell received his COVID-19 shot on camera Sunday.

A map released in early February shows fewer vaccine registrations coming from underserved communities in St. Louis County. The county has since opened up a mass vaccination site at the St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley campus. It has also launched an outreach program for North County.

White population makes up vast majority of those vaccinated in St. Louis area, causing alarm Recent data shows 71% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the St. Louis region went to white people while only 8% went to Black population.

"As I have been talking to constituents and people in our community, I'm just hearing too many people express reluctance and trepidation about getting the vaccine, and I thought it was important to bring awareness and lead from the front," Bell said. "When we see the pandemic from the very beginning, and some of the misinformation that was put out there even from as high as the federal government, we can understand why some people may have reason to question."

Gov. Parson recently announced 3,000 doses are headed to the St. Louis County Health Department. Bell says it is important for those in underserved communities to get registered as soon as possible.