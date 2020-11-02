ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- School districts are slowly letting more students back inside the classroom but there is a school nurse shortage.
News 4 learned Missouri doesn't require a school nurse in every building.
The area's largest school district, St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS), are short of nurses. With well over 21,000 students enrolled, there are concerns since coronavirus cases are still on the rise.
In some cases, one nurse is responsible for multiple schools.
SLPS Deputy Superintendent of Student Support Services Micheal Brown oversees the nursing staff. Even before the pandemic, Brown said the district was short in having nurses in each school.
Now, they're three to four nurses short and hopes to find qualified people before all students are back inside the classroom. Right now, he says there is enough nurses for the number of schools open with hybrid learning.
The National Association of School Nurses revealed at least a quarter of all schools don't hire a school nurse at all. Since 2016, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended at least one registered nurse in every school a standard some districts are failing to meet.
"Across the country there's not a nurse in every school, so there is someone trained to take on those situations if they were to arise," Brown said. "If there's an emergency then 911 is called of course. We're looking to have a full time nurse in every school as we reopen."
Dr. Brown says the district is agressively looking for applicants and are interviewing multiple candidates weekly.
Beside St. Louis Public Schools, the Hazelwood School District plans to fill four school nurse openings very soon.
The following districts have nurses in every school building: Parkway, Wentzville, Francis Howell and Rockwood schools.
