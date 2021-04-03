(KMOV.com) — When the Cardinals and Reds get together on a baseball field, there's always the potential for some extra-curricular fireworks to make their way into the conversation.
It's been more than a decade since the benches-clearing brawl that began with a nonchalant tap of Yadier Molina's shin guards by Brandon Phillips' bat, but the passage of time hasn't deterred the fans at Great American Ballpark from booing the Cardinals catcher every time he visits the fair city of Cincy.
With Molina representing one of the rare roster holdovers from those 2010 shenanigans that put an end to the career of Cardinals backup catcher Jason LaRue, the Cardinals and Reds got into it again on Saturday—with Yadi right in the middle of it all once again.
The Cardinals fell to the Reds 9-6 in a game that got out of hand when the Reds dinked and dunked their way to a six-run rally that knocked St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright from the game in the third inning. The intrigue didn't begin until the following frame, though.
Reds outfielder Nicholas Castellanos took exception after an errant fastball got away from Cardinals reliever Jake Woodford, hitting him in the upper body. Before taking his base, Castellanos picked up the baseball and offered it back to Woodford. Asked about his view of the situation, Wainwright said after the game that he understood Castellanos frustration after being plunked, but he drew a line at the way he handled it.
"He got animated," Wainwright said. "I mean, he got hit. It hurts to get hit. The ball is hard. The baseball is really hard, and I think it got a rib and probably ticked him off. You never offer the ball back to the pitcher, though. That's tired. He should know better than that."
Here's what Adam Wainwright was referring to, the initial exchange between Castellanos and Woodford after the HBP. pic.twitter.com/Yq6v4JfmiP— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 4, 2021
In the aftermath of the ordeal, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt conceded that he had forgotten about the exchange between Castellanos and Woodford shortly after it happened. But as Castellanos made his way around the bases, his emotion from that moment remained on his sleeve.
In what Shildt referred to as "kind of a perfect storm," Castellanos was leading off from third base when another wild pitch out of Woodford's right hand made its way to the backstop later in the inning. Castellanos' slide beat Molina's throw and Woodford's tag at the plate, earning another tally onto the Reds' commanding lead.
The problem for Molina and the Cardinals, though, came from Castellanos' targeted reaction toward Woodford after his triumph. Castellanos flexed his muscles and stood over the Cardinals hurler, prompting a swift response from the St. Louis dugout.
"There's no need to stand over somebody and taunt somebody," Shildt said. "There's just not a place for that, in our book. And then, here we go. We've got the guys coming out and I gotta tell you, I was pleased. Because our guys came out there. We're not going to take it."
The Reds' and Cardinals' dugouts have emptied after Nick Castellanos scores on a wild pitch. pic.twitter.com/M8sSctUjbo— Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 3, 2021
Any player with more than five minutes of experience in the National League Central should have known the taunting gesture made by Castellanos toward Woodford would receive attention from the veteran Cardinals backstop. Though Castellanos attempted to leave the scene and make his way toward the Cincinnati dugout, Molina wasn't content to allow him to complete his journey without a bit of a traffic delay.
As Molina made a bee-line for Castellanos, several Cardinals veterans including Paul DeJong, Matt Carpenter and newly-minted Redbird Nolan Arenado—who hit his first home run as a Cardinal in the ninth inning Saturday—charged out of the dugout to have the back of the 24-year-old Woodford.
As far as anybody could tell, no punches were thrown and no injuries were incurred—like how Jason LaRue was spiked in the head by Johnny Cueto back in the 2010 brawl between these two teams. There was a secondary kerfuffle in the outfield grass as the relievers made their way back to the bullpen, during which Jordan Hicks had to be physically restrained from further engaging with the opposition.
Later in the game, Hicks collected himself and made his first MLB appearance in nearly two years following Tommy John surgery. Unlike his role in the fourth-inning fray, his scoreless inning later in the contest was rather uneventful.
As for the notion that the Cardinals commissioned Woodford to intentionally throw at Castellanos as retribution for an excessive bat flip that Castellanos committed after homering off Jack Flaherty in Thursday's season-opener, Shildt emphatically set the record straight in the post-game Zoom conference.
"I can 100% confidently tell you there was zero intent with Woody hitting Castellanos," Shildt said. "Our record speaks for itself in those terms. This isn't a team that's done it. We take it very seriously. That's a guy's career. First of all, there's no need. Why would we hit him? I have no idea why we would even think about hitting him. Guy has got some good swings off—we've had a lot of guys get some good swings off over the last couple years. That's baseball. We've got to figure out a way to pitch him better, pitch him differently.
"If somebody's gonna hit somebody—again, our record, we just don't do it—but you make it clear in spring training, if you're going to do it, it'll come from me. It'll come from me. And I haven't had to do that, really, in my tenure here. Going on four years. Thought didn't cross anybody's mind in our clubhouse that was the case, so there was zero intent there. And that wouldn't be the guy we'd do it with, anyway. Wouldn't put a young kid in that situation. And I'm confident he didn't take it upon himself."
Echoing Wainwright's reaction, Shildt made it clear he didn't blame Castellanos for being upset with being hit by a pitch. But even in a loss Saturday, their first of the season, the Cardinals have established a precedent of standing up for their own.
It's not something Shildt expects to change any time soon.
"We're not going to back down from it," Shildt concluded Saturday. "Pretty much on record for that. We don't have to start it, but we'll do our part. Trust me, we'll show up. We've got a group of fighters, now. There's no doubt about that. But we fight on the field. We fight square."
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.