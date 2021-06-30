ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday saw a parade with a purpose in The Grove, as children from Midtown Community Services gathered to spread a message of peace. It was the 32nd Peace Parade, begun after a rash of gun violence in the area.
The parade is aimed to give kids a voice and let them know how important it is to speak opinions respectfully and peacefully. Young participants loved it, making signs and marching down the sidewalks. But as much fun as they had, they all knew there was a purpose behind the parade.
News 4's Steve Harris has the story.
