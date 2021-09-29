ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — After the Cardinals squeezed in rehabbing starter Jack Flaherty for a scheduled short start in Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field, there wasn’t an obvious spot for him to reside in the team’s pitching mix moving forward.
A spot in the rotation, his customary role, wasn’t a solution considering the lack of build-up for his stamina following a shoulder ailment that landed him on the injured list for a spell. High-leverage relief didn’t present an ideal answer, either, given the club’s desire to slowly integrate Flaherty back into action with a keen eye fixed upon his long-term health.
So Cardinals manager Mike Shildt declared ahead of the Milwaukee series this week that Flaherty would be available out of the Cardinals bullpen, referring to the pitcher’s situation as “fluid.” While the Cardinals wanted to see more from Flaherty following his intentionally brief outing on Friday night, game situation and flow of the series would dictate the circumstances of his next appearance.
Though Flaherty didn’t pitch in the comeback win to clinch a postseason berth on Tuesday, when the Cardinals found themselves down four runs late in Wednesday’s game, it presented a perfect chance to get the 25-year-old right-hander some work. For the top of the eighth inning, Flaherty jogged in from the right-field bullpen to the delight of the Busch Stadium crowd.
His entrance was a pleasant surprise for the home fans that had missed out on seeing several of the regulars among the St. Louis starting lineup the night after the team celebrated its Wild Card status. His solid performance invites tantalizing questions on his potential role as the Cardinals gear up for the playoffs.
Flaherty faced five batters in a scoreless eighth Wednesday, allowing Lorenzo Cain a well-placed double into the right field corner as the only hit against him. He also walked one, struck out another, and benefitted from a superlative defensive effort by second baseman Jose Rondon. The reserve utilityman, who got the start at second base, ranged into medium-depth right-center field to secure a sliding catch on a Daniel Vogelbach blooper.
Flaherty threw 17 pitches in the outing, which keeps him in a precarious range for the Cardinals as they begin to weigh their options for a postseason roster this week. With regard to Flaherty, the team must grapple with the realities of a dwindling calendar and an uber-talented pitcher working to regain his footing on the fly at the big-league level.
“We’re in the balancing act there and we’re going to continue to figure out what that looks like,” Shildt said on Flaherty’s status following Wednesday’s game. “We’re not going to push to push. We’re going to pitch him when he feels good and feels confident. We’re going to give him the opportunity to go out and compete. But we also recognize that we’re about to head into a postseason. It’s not a—it’s a time to, obviously, put the guys out there that can help us the most. Jack is clearly a guy that can help us. But we’ve got to make sure we’re carrying a group that doesn't have a lot of limitations in that setting.”
With four games remaining in the regular season and the team’s franchise-record winning streak no longer a factor, Flaherty could conceivably be available for another relief appearance between now and Sunday’s finale against the Cubs at Busch Stadium. The results from that possible outing—both from an effectiveness standpoint and a physical readiness one—could play into the club’s determination on whether it can reasonably deploy Flaherty as a weapon in the playoffs.
The Wild Card Game on Wednesday, October 6 will be a standalone round with a standalone roster, so it’s possible the Cardinals could make one decision on Flaherty’s inclusion for that game, then a different one for a potential NLDS round.
With the regular-season hourglass running out of sand later this week, tune-up time for the budding ace pitcher will rapidly become decision time for the St. Louis Cardinals.
