ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he believes the number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County is at or near a plateau.
Page made the comments hours after Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force expressed the same sentiment.
Over the past 24 hours, St. Louis County reported 2 deaths, the county's largest one day jump. Although Page attributes that to how the reporting process works, he says he believes the peak or plateau in case numbers is near.
"What we are seeing now in St. Louis County, as Dr. Garza mentioned earlier today, is that we are starting to reach our peak, which is really a plateau, and we can expect this to head in the other direction over the next few days," Page said.
Garza made a similar statement about the St. Louis area at the task force's daily press conference earlier in the day, saying new hospitalizations for COVID-19 are near a peak.
"We aren't heading downward yet and this plateau is encouraging and only because of sacrifice of everyone in the region," Garza said.
Page said he wants to see testing and contact tracing ramped up before re-opening the economy.
He also believes measures such as social distancing will stay in place until a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed.
