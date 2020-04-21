JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Across the nation, protesters are demanding state leaders release a plan to reopen those restrictions placed during the pandemic.
Similar protests popped up around the country including Jefferson County and Kansas City who joined in Monday. Hundreds will head to Jefferson City Tuesday to protest against the lockdown at noon.
The rally will be different as people will remain in their cars.
The parade of cars will drive past the Missouri State Capitol, honking their horns and waving signs.
Hours later, another rally will be held in Clayton in St. Louis County.
Supporters said the stay-at-home orders have served their purpose and they don't want to see poverty destroy more lives than the virus.
Gov. Parson said protesters are within their constitutional right to demonstrate and said the state is making strides.
"Right now in the state of Missouri rolling the process of starting to reopen our state, which I think is somewhat what the protest wants, maybe some other issues they have, but I think we're lining up directly with what the President's orders were earlier last week what they did," Parson said. "So we're doing what we can to get to stay open, and I think Missouri was one of the first states probably to announce that we weren't going to be opening back up to the businesses."
The Facebook group has more than 14,000 followers but Facebook said it might shut down some pages organizing protests against the stay-at-home order.
