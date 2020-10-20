WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman has a “Quick Pick” ticket to thank for a $6.9 million Lotto prize.
The Missouri Lottery said Tuesday that Linda Barker of Wentzville purchased the ticket for the Oct. 7 Lotto drawing at a Schnucks Market in Wentzville. Her “Quick Pick” ticket matched all six numbers drawn — 3, 5, 13, 36, 41 and 42.
The Missouri Lottery said Barker is the second Missouri Lottery player to win a Lotto jackpot this year and the 261st since 1986.
