Warning: The above video is graphic.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 55-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured Saturday evening in a St. Charles County crash involving a wrong-way driver.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers got the first call after the driver of a white Kia Sportage left a crash scene on 364 at Gutermuth Road and went westbound in the eastbound lanes. The Sportage was then involved in a head-on crash near Bryan Road just after 7:30 p.m. and it turned deadly. A woman, identified as 55-year-old Brenda Mahoney, of Wentzville, Mo., was killed on the scene. Paramedics took two other patients to hospitals; one of them was in a serious and life-threatening condition.
The eastbound lanes were closed for hours near Bryan Road.
