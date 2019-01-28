WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) - A Wentzville woman is facing charges for allegedly trying to choke her biological grandson who is legally her son.
Cynthia Edwards is charged with abuse of a child.
Police said she choked her 15-year-old grandson during an argument in September. According to police, Edwards' husband saw the two arguing before Edwards threw a lighter at the victim.
The victim then stood up and yelled “hit me” at Edwards. Edwards' husband told police Edwards then grabbed her grandson with her left hand and put her right forearm against his throat.
Edwards denied doing anything wrong when questioned by officers. Police say she claimed her grandson was lying.
Police say they found a red mark on the victim’s neck.
