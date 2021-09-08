During their Wednesday meeting, the Wentzville Board of Alderman plans to discuss building a veteran's memorial garden outside of the recreation center.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – During their Wednesday night meeting, the Wentzville Board of Aldermen will discuss building a Veterans Memorial Plaza outside of the recreation center.

The plaza would honor those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001, along with fallen service members and police officers in the St. Charles County area, including fallen Marine LCpl. Jared Schmitz.

The proposal includes an eternal flame, water feature, shade structures, creative play areas, pavilion with restrooms and a memorial tree/bench program.

