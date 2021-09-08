Section of I-70 to close today for Marine's procession Several miles of westbound traffic on Interstate 70 in suburban St. Louis will close briefly Wednesday as the remains of a Marine killed in Afghanistan are escorted from Lambert Airport to a funeral home.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – During their Wednesday night meeting, the Wentzville Board of Aldermen will discuss building a Veterans Memorial Plaza outside of the recreation center.

The plaza would honor those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001, along with fallen service members and police officers in the St. Charles County area, including fallen Marine LCpl. Jared Schmitz.

The proposal includes an eternal flame, water feature, shade structures, creative play areas, pavilion with restrooms and a memorial tree/bench program.