WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – United Auto Workers union members in Wentzville approved the new contract about 63% to 37%.
Read: GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
The union said they expect to get back to work as early as Monday if approval happens nationally. The current trend nationally is in favor of approval 58% to 42%.
At the Wentzville plant, 1,913 union members voted to approve while 1,098 against.
Last week, bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers announced they had reached a tentative contract deal at the national level that could end a month-long strike that brought the company's U.S. factories to a standstill.
However deals still need to be struck at the local level.
"There's a difference between a local agreement and a national agreement. Right now the tentative agreement is for the national and that sets the baseline where we are nationally as a corporation," said Nick Miller, third shift district committee member. "And you've got the local agreement that is the shop rules within the plant."
The Wentzville plant employs around 4,000 workers.
The strike shut down 33 GM manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S. It was the first national strike by the union since a two-day walkout in 2007 that had little impact on the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.