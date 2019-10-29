Monday, the City of Wentzville began flushing several fire hydrants across the area in an effort to ensure their operating properly. In a Facebook post, city officials said they will inspect the hydrants and remove most sedimentation from the water system.

In a Facebook post, city officials said they will inspect the hydrants and remove most sedimentation from the water system. 

Fire Hydrant Generic

Some residents could see discoloration in the water and officials are advising residents to not do laundry on the day their area is affected.

The following areas will be affected this week:

  • Monday, Oct. 28: Corporate Parkway, Crosswinds Drive, Callahan Road, Continental Drive, Wentzville Heights, Pearce Extension, and Resource Drive

  • Tuesday, Oct. 29: East Pitman Avenue, Tuscany Trails, Fox Ridge, Westwind, Brook Ridge Estates and Midland Park

  • Wednesday, Oct. 30: Edinger Road, Sachs Business Park, Shockdrake Business Park, Route A, Parr Road and Hamilton Court

  • Thursday, Oct. 31: RK Stratman, Silvercote, Hidden Valley, Brookshire Creek – east and west, Picket Fence to Ballantrae and Villages at Stonegate

  • Friday, Nov. 1: Highland Estates, Stone Ridge Canyon (Appalachian Drive, Lost Canyon Court, Lost Canyon Boulevard, Mule Creek Drive) Timber Trace, Majestic Oaks, Peine Lake Estates, Hickory Hollow, and customers east of Highway 61 up to Wentzville’s Reclamation Center.

Anyone with questions or concerns, should contact the Wentzville Water Division at (636) 639-7543.

