WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 17-year-old boy who has been battling leukemia for two years got to be the Wentzville Police Chief for a day on Tuesday.
When Sulley Menne was first diagnosed, first responders showed their support by coming to his house and giving encouragement. Thousands have been following him on social media, his family set up a Facebook page after he was diagnosed.
“We did it for family to keep up on his treatment, but it's grown to almost 4,000 followers now. It’s pretty neat, everybody knows him around town,” said Sulley’s mother Amanda Menne.
When Wentzville mayor Nick Guccione heard Sulley had relapsed he decided to reach out to him again.
“I’ve been following Sulley on Facebook, social media and wanted to make another special day for him,” Guccione said.
Tuesday was a day to focus on shooting zombies on the video simulator, take a ride in the St. Louis County police helicopter and take a trip to the fire department.
Wednesday, Sulley will be mayor for the day, go to the Wentzville City Council meeting and bang the gavel for the mayor.
