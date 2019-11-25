WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jerry Cannon teaches history at Wentzville Middle School.
But Monday, he taught compassion.
He brought a busload of 7th and 8th graders to the Salvation Army Midtown Treatment Center for a lesson they can't get from a text book.
"We collect personal items, clothing, coats. Then we try to make sure it gets into the hands of people who need it this time of year," Cannon said.
They bring the donations to the Midtown location where the kids help the homeless pick out what they need.
The focus is on homeless veterans but anyone is welcome.
Cannon got the idea when he came to the Salvation Army to sing for homeless veterans with his church.
"I saw a man who looked like my grandfather and I thought if my grandfather was homeless, I would be just terribly sick," he said. "I wanted to go out and help after that."
Now Cannon's students been doing this for the last 11 years, always around this time of year.
"We are coming into cold weather," Cannon said. "They need these coats and gloves and socks."
