WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A handful of students have tested positive for COVID-19 recently and its not affecting Wentzville's back to school plans, the district says.
The district was made aware of a positive case on the Holt freshman football team Monday. A band student at Holt also tested positive.
At Timberland High School, another student recently tested positive for coronavirus.
For each case, the district says it contact traced the virus with the St. Charles County Department of Public Health.
The district initially offered all in-person learning, but recently decided to go with a blended option, which includes students splitting their week between days in the classroom and learning virtually.
Dozens of parents in the Wentzville School District protested last Thursday over the district no longer offering five days in-person classes for the fall semester.
“The problem with that for working parents and working households is if your kids aren’t going to school they’re going to daycare so now they’re mixing with this group of kids at daycare and then going back and mixing with this group of kids at school so it’s actually worse," said Wentzville Alderman Robert Hussey, who was among the protesters.
Joyce Rees is a mother of four who also joined protesters. She is worried her children will fall behind not being in the classroom.
“We have lost our choice to send our children back to school five days a week for the environment that they learn best in," said Rees. “I have a kindergartner who can’t read and I have a seven-year-old who is dyslexic. I don’t know how to teach a dyslexic child."
Dr. Curtis Cain, superintendent for Wentzville schools, said he's hearing arguments from parents on both sides -- wanting all virtual and wanting all in-person classes.
“We’ve been working literally since the spring to try to identify what metrics makes the most sense to help guide these particular decisions," said Cain. “It won’t be about any single metric that ultimately guides us one way or another in terms of movement of levels. It’s going to be about the totality of the picture and how things are trending.”
Parents are also calling on the St. Charles County Health Department to release more specific information for COVID-19 cases involving younger age groups including hospitalizations, ICU patients, and discharges.
“It’s not only fair, it’s appropriate that we have that transparency and we have some clear understanding of what’s going to move us up, down, or whatever the movement happens to be," said Cain.
Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, St. Charles County Health Department director of public health, said the county receives limited data regarding COVID hospitalizations from the three hospital systems with facilities in St. Charles County. He told News 4 that many St. Charles County residents, when hospitalized, are in other jurisdictions where the county has no right or access to that information.
