WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Wentzville is the only major school district that will have students going back to class in-person Monday.
The district initially offered all in-person learning, but recently decided to go with a blended option, which includes students splitting their week between days in the classroom and learning virtually.
Dozens of parents in the Wentzville School District protested last Thursday over the district no longer offering five days in-person classes for the fall semester.
News 4's Steve Harris shows us what to expect for students, including his children, heading back to the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.