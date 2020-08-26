WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Staff members in the Wentzville School District are experiencing layoffs and pay reductions due to the coronavirus.
Superintendent Curtis Cain says because of the pandemic the district hasn't received nearly $8.5 million in state funding.
The district is doing a hybrid schedule and Cain says bus drivers, cafeteria workers and teacher aides are not needed on Wednesdays when kids aren't in school, so they're receiving a 20 percent pay cut.
News 4 asked what happens if students will eventually go back five days a week.
“We have what we’ve been building in terms of reserves, just in case of that rainy day, and in this scenario we are facing rain outside. If people are coming to work and we have students in which we are engaging with we will absolutely be paying those folks.
Overall, the district is facing a $10.4 million deficit. Superintendent Cain says the cuts will save the district $700,000.
