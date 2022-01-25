Wentzville School District bans award-winning novel that focuses on Black experience

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Wentzville School District has banned an award-winning novel that focuses on the Black experience.
Last week, the school board voted to pull ‘The Bluest Eye’ by Toni Morrison from library shelves. The book tells the story of a young Black girl and includes passages about incest and rape.
Morrison said she wrote the book in the late 1960s to show the psychological damage caused by racism. In 2020, ‘The Bluest Eye’ was on the American Library Association’s List of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books.
