WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The community in Wentzville is looking for donations to help fix a pink fire truck.
Sugarfire Wentzville posted a picture of the "Big Pink Machine" after they made a donation to the City of Wentzville to help fix up the unusual truck.
The truck is old and unfortunately isn't in the best shape mechanically.
In the future, the truck will be parked right next to the restaurant's sand volleyball courts where Wentzville firefighters will show it off and teach others about the important work they do, the post said.
For more information about donating, contact the Wentzville Firefighters.
