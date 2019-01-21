WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Wentzville Fire Protection District is selling their Breast Cancer Awareness truck.
The pink fire truck is for sale for $10,000. The pump on the truck doesn’t work and fire officials said the truck would be good for a business or charitable organization.
A fire official told News 4 the cost for a brand new, fully equipped truck would be in the area of $700,000.
Want to buy the truck? Contact Mark Dwyer for more information at 636-293-2572.
