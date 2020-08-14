WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- With some students headed back to school, substitute teachers are in high demand.
Some districts are even willing to pay more to get temporary teachers in the classroom.
In St. Charles County, many districts are returning in person. On day one they know they will need substitute teachers.
For retired teacher Kim Farris, returning to the classroom as a sub this fall was a no-brainer. Although COVID-19 poses a concern to many, she feels comfortable with the precautions the district is taking.
Because of COVID, the district knows it will need substitute teachers; especially if a teacher or someone the teacher is related to gets sick.
"Substitute teachers are always in demand. We have over 500 in the district," said Wentzville Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Hecktor. "We need them all the time, especially in a pandemic when we have quarantines that can last 14 days we need an increase in subs more than ever."
Districts like Wentville know they are competing for a talent pool that's also coveted by other districts, and that will help the bottom line for anyone thinking about applying.
"We have raised our pay over the summer knowing we might need some more substitutes," Hecktor said.
Those with 60 hours of college credit will make $105 a day, up from $100. Those with a teaching certificate will get $115 a day, up from $100 a day. And long-term subs will now make $125 dollars a day, up from $110 a day. Subs like Farris are considered long term, and already have assignments lined up.
"I'm just going to be there on the first day of school and see where it goes from there," she said.
With many facing unemployment because of the pandemic, the district hopes new subs might find new opportunity in the future in a career they might not have considered before.
"Anyone with 60 college credit hours can be a substitute teacher," Hecktor said. "I would encourage that we find a lot of people come and become subs and fall in in love with teaching."
Other districts like Francis Howell are also hiring for substitute teachers. A third-party temp agency said many districts are looking to double and triple their sub pool, so there are definitely opportunities out there this fall.
