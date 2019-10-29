WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Halloween, students at Heritage Primary School in the Wentzville School District get to wear costumes to school. The day is called Fall Festival Day and is a lot of fun for students, except for those without a costume.
“We noticed we had a few kids getting worried and nervous they might be the only kids showing up without a costume,” said Principal Megan Sutton.
A staff member posted on her personal Facebook page that the school was asking for donations of costumes. Donations started coming in from parents, school employees and even police officers.
"It was a good opportunity to take some of my young officers and show them the right way to get involved in the community,” said Wentzville Police Sgt. Marc White.
White said he saw the Facebook post and talked it over with the four officers in his platoon. Monday night during their shift, they pooled their money and bought 10 costumes at Walmart and dropped them off with the school resource officer at the school.
“I'm thrilled with the amount of support we've received and it makes me feel good that they care about the students here at Heritage," said Sutton.
More than 60 costumes were hanging on racks at the school by mid-day Tuesday and 30 more were scheduled to be picked up. Sutton said she doesn’t think any student will have to go without a costume on Halloween.
