WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Wentzville are asking for help after a woman died after she was found lying in the road Monday evening.
According to authorities, 33-year-old Nadia Nascimento of St. Charles appears to have been hit by a car while walking on East Pitman.
A passerby reportedly saw Nascimento lying on the ground and began giving her CPR, but it was too late.
"She was pronounced deceased about an hour later, after she was transported to the hospital," said Officer Jacob Schmidt with Wentzville police. "About 8:30 p.m."
The speed limit on East Pitman is 45 miles per hour, but workers at nearby business said when traffic became snarled on Interstate 70 due to the snowstorm, many drivers got off the highway and took Pitman.
Police are hoping one of those travelers can provide answers.
"If anybody got off the highway due to poor road conditions and happened to travel down that north service road on East Pitman and happened to see something, we'd appreciate if you contacted Wentzville Police Department," Schmidt said.
The car Nascimento was in broke down and police believe she may have been walking to get help.
There is a very small shoulder on the roadway where she was hit.
Officers said it's even possible that a driver who struck her may not have realized they hit a person.
"At this point we're investigating all avenues," Schmidt said. "Could have been an accident, could have been a crime. That's what our detectives are working on today."
Nascimento leaves behind a husband and three daughters. A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family. Click here to view the fundraiser.
