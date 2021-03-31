WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Wentzville has installed new Flock security cameras that provides an automated license plate reader service.
The 15 mini cameras are mounted on poles with solar panels strategically throughout the city. The cameras provide officers with real-time data to capture the make, model, color and license plate from the rear of vehicles. They capture evidence and send real time alerts if a wanted or stolen vehicle passes by the cameras. The alerts are sent to every Wentzville police officer within seconds.
The cameras do not, however, have facial recognition technology.
