WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Parents in the Wentzville School District turned to News 4 for help after their daughters were told to quarantine. The parents said the district told them their daughters were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Kim Eaker's daughter is among several who were told to quarantine after being exposed to a teammate on her softball team at Holt High School who tested positive for the virus.
"She had to miss her very first day of school, which was very upsetting for her," said Eaker.
Eaker said the school's athletics director called her last Sunday saying her daughter needed to quarantine and someone from the health department would reach out. Eaker says no one ever contacted her from the health department.
"Tuesday I called the health department and they said there was no quarantine put on my daughter so I was confused," said Eaker.
An email exchange between Eaker and the Wentzville School District shows a district official said Eaker's daughter is on the list of people needing to quarantine and would need a release form from the county health department before returning to school. She did get the release form, but her daughter is still home from school another week.
"She was too upset to go. She was afraid she would get sent home anyways," said Eaker.
The St. Charles County Health Department confirmed it received a list of names from the school on August 25 of who needed to quarantine.
That is why another parent with a daughter on the team, who asked News 4 not to identify her, is so confused. She said she also never heard from the health department after a school official said her daughter needed to quarantine.
A recorded phone call from August 26 with someone who identifies as being with the St. Charles County COVID hotline told her she needed to "Talk to the school and find out from the school exactly what they're meaning by all of that because yes, she's not on an official quarantine with us."
A day later, the mom received an email from the health department letting her daughter know she needed to quarantine.
The Wentzville School District sent News 4 the following statement:
"As soon as we are notified of a staff or student positive, we are in contact with the St. Charles Department of Public Health and engaging in contact tracing. Anyone determined to be a close contact is notified that they need to stay home and let their health provider know they were in contact with an individual who tested positive. We let them know that we will be sharing their contact information with the Department of Public Health and that they will be receiving further instructions directly from them. We have been working closely with our county health officials for many months and we have found them to be very responsive, knowledgeable, and helpful in navigating our plans for school and our response to the pandemic in our community. We are committed to continuing that partnership to ensure the health and safety of WSD students, staff, and families."
The health department said it does a follow-up investigation and then reaches out to people on the list within a day or two to let them know they need to quarantine.
When News 4 asked about the COVID hotline representative telling one of the mothers her daughter was not on the list, a spokesperson for the health department said that representative did not have enough information.
News 4 also reached out to other health departments and school districts asking how they handle a situation like this.
The St. Louis County Health Department said it determines who needs to quarantine, but works very closely with the school district to help identify potential exposures and mitigating factors for quarantine.
Rockwood and Parkway Schools said they will initially call someone and inform them they should quarantine and let the person know the health department will be in contact with them.
News 4 is still waiting to hear back from the St. Louis Public School District.
