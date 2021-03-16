WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Wentzville 7th grader is being praised for his quick-thinking efforts after noticing a suicidal comment while online for a class. CJ Thomas said he was on a coding website recommended by a teacher when he came across a message board with a message posted by someone threatening suicide.
"I had messaged him before and we worked on projects before and he was saying he wanted to kill himself on there," Thomas said.
He quickly engaged the boy in conversation, asking him questions in an attempt to fish for clues about where he was from, said Thomas.
"I tried to keep him talking because he said he was going to leave, so I just kept asking him random questions."
Thomas was able to ascertain that the boy was from Georgia and once he learned the school district, Thomas emailed a counselor he found on the district's website.
"She emailed me back after 10 minutes and said thank you and she was going to work to get in contact with that person and their family."
Thomas' actions fall in line with what students in the Wentzville School District are taught, beginning in 5th grade. Chris Turner, the lead educational support counselor with the district, said in a year of turmoil and virtual learning, she's seen an increase in student depression and anxiety.
"It's absolutely happening," she said. "Kids are used to being at school, socializing with their friends and they can't do that if they're learning on a computer."
Turner said students are taught to immediately notify an adult if they notice threatening language online.
"No kid should have to deal with that alone," she said. "Once adults know, the parents can be notified and they can call whoever they may need."
Thomas said he doesn't know if the boy making the comments was joking or not, but he said it doesn't matter.
"Make sure you actually talk to people about it and don't just ignore it," he said. "Even if you think it's a joke, you never know what is happening and you never know what's going through another person's head."
The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1- 800-273-8255.
