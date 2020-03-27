ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The mayor of Wentzville is calling for better communication after he said he found out on Facebook that an employee of the city's post office tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re waiting for a press release from the postal service, which did not come," said Mayor Nick Guccione. "Nothing from the county, nothing from the health department. Very frustrating.”
Guccione said he received a copy of the postal service's press release from News 4 on Thursday night.
The press release confirmed an employee tested positive for the virus, but did not elaborate on the timeline surrounding the diagnosis or what job duties the employee was responsible for.
[RELATED: Wentzville postal worker tests positive for COVID-19]
As a result, Guccione said he was left fielding questions from citizens with very few answers to give them.
“It’s ridiculous and frustrating," he said. "My citizens deserve answers to questions and I don’t have those answers so it’s frustrating for me because people think I run the post office.”
Guccione said because the postal service did not provide him with a timeline, he does not know if the office was sanitized or if people who may have come into contact with the employee were notified.
“I wouldn’t blame the postmaster," he said. "Was he told by his superiors that he couldn’t say anything or it had to be confidential? I don’t know. Those are the questions that need to be answered.”
A spokesperson for USPS said the agency cannot release information about the employee's job duties, citing the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act.
The postal service went on to say, "specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition."
Guccione said he was told by the county health department he would be updated sometime Friday afternoon with additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.