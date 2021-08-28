WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friends and loved ones will gather at a Wentzville rally Saturday morning to further honor the memory and service of a local fallen marine.
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville, was killed in a suicide bombing outside of a Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
"Our hearts are heavy today for the tragic loss of one of our own," State Representative Nick Schroer wrote on Facebook. "Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz paid the ultimate sacrifice yesterday serving our nation. He is a Marine out of Wentzville, MO and a true American hero. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family today in these tragic times."
To honor his life, a rally will be held at 9 a.m. near the intersection of Wentzville Parkway and West Pearce Blvd in Wentzville. According to Schmitz's father, Mark Schmitz, Jared graduated from Fort Zumwalt South High School in 2019 and joined Marine Corp Boot Camp in 2020. He had been a Marine for less than a year. He said Jared was station in Jordan and was one of the thousands of Marines brought in over a week ago to provide security at the Kabul airport.
Thursday’s bombing — blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West — made for one of the deadliest days in the two-decade Afghan war.
Two officials said the number of Afghans killed rose to 169, one of the country’s highest death tolls in a terror attack. The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.
