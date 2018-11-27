WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Wentzville man pleaded guilty to impersonating a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent and felony possession of a document-making implement or authentication feature.
Court documents state Mark Van Ronzelen falsely represented that he was a Federal agent to an off-duty officer. He also reportedly showed a fraudulent FBI identification card and what appeared to be a law enforcement badge when he encountered the off-duty officer.
When investigators searched the 45-year-old’s home, they found various fake press and law enforcement credentials, among which were White House Press Pool credentials. Investigators also found a laptop computer which allegedly contained templates and images to make credentials.
“If someone knocking on your door identifies him/herself as an FBI special agent, you can easily verify that information,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. “Ask to see FBI credentials, which includes a photo, and then call the local FBI field office to confirm.”
Van Ronzelen’s sentencing was set for March 5, 2019. He faces a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a fine of $5,000 on the possession of a fraudulent FBI identification card. Regarding the charge of possessing a document-making implement, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
