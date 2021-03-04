ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70.
The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. near the Bryan Road overpass of Interstate 70 in St. Charles County. John Hawley, 65, of Wentzville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an unknown red pickup truck struck Hawley from the back on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle rotated. changed lanes and overturned. A Dodge Ram truck then hit the overturned motorcycle. The driver of the red pickup fled the scene, the crash report says.
The driver of the Dodge Ram had no injuries.
Multiple lanes eastbound I-70 were closed as police and other emergency crews arrived on the scene and investigated.
