WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself in his own Wentzville house Friday following a domestic dispute, police said.
Major Paul West with the Wentzville Police Department said a domestic incident led the man to barricade himself in the 1800 block of Hackman Hollow Drive after 7 p.m. West said a SWAT team has the house surrounded and the team is attempting to negotiate with the man.
Police said the suspect went inside the house and barricaded himself as soon as an officer arrived to the scene and saw a woman injured outside.
At some point, West said an officer discharged a weapon but it's unclear what led to the discharge and if anyone was injured.
Neighboring houses were briefly evacuated as police ensured their safety. Police said the suspect does not have any way of getting out of the house, hence no one is in immediate danger.
The woman suffered non life-threatening injuries from a possible stabbing.
Officials said the standoff ended around 2:15 a.m. and the man was arrested.
No additional information was released.
