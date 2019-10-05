WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself in his own Wentzville house Friday following a domestic dispute, police said.
Major Paul West with the Wentzville Police Department said a domestic incident led the man to barricade himself in the 1800 block of Hackman Hollow Drive around 6:20 p.m.
Police said the incident was between a mother and her son. Officers saw the mother suffering a minor injury. Police said the suspect then approached officers and threw knifes toward them. As a result, an officer fired several shots. The suspect then went inside the house and barricaded himself. The suspect was not injured.
The SWAT team was then called to assist the Wentzville Police Department.
Neighboring houses were briefly evacuated as police ensured their safety.
Officials said the standoff ended around 2:15 a.m. and the man, Christopher M. Cook, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.