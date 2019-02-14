WENTZVILLE (KMOV.com) - A Wentzville man is facing charges for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s son for not being able to read.

Adam Frederick is charged with child abuse

Police say he spanked the boy, 5, while his mother watched, and spanked him so hard that his grandmother took him to the hospital.

Authorities say the incident happened on January 31.

