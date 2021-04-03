(KMOV.com) — Since being selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals in 2008, Tim Melville has had a roller coaster of a baseball career. The most recent twist on that coaster has landed him in Taiwan, pitching for the Uni-Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.
On Friday, the graduate of Wentzville Holt High School put on a noteworthy performance on the mound when he became the first professional pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the 2021 baseball season. The feat by Melville marked the 11th no-hitter in the history of the CPBL, and the league's first since 2018.
Considering the rarity of the achievement, it's understandable that the Lions manager permitted Melville to continue pitching into the ninth-inning of a blowout game. Still, it's not very often you see a pitcher throw as many pitches as Melville did—a whopping 142—in order to complete a no-hitter.
In MLB history, only former Cardinal Edwin Jackson and longtime Giants star Tim Lincecum have thrown more pitches in a no-hitter than the former Holt Indian threw in this one. Melville got it done, though, and seemed to soak up the moment as his teammates mobbed him on the mound to celebrate his accomplishment.
First no-hitter of the 2021 baseball season goes to Tim Melville for the Uni-Lions in Taiwan. Melville was a fourth round pick of the Royals in 2008 and pitched in the big leagues as recent as 2019 with the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/T1xv98ffAk— Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) April 2, 2021
Melville made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Cincinnati Reds and bounced around between several big-league organizations thereafter. After a getting an opportunity with the Rockies mid-way through the 2019 season, Melville held his own with a 4.86 ERA in seven starts for Colorado. As the COVID-19 pandemic limited opportunities for players stateside last summer, Melville took his talents to the CPBL, where he flourished with a 2.93 ERA in 10 starts for the Lions.
His big outing Friday would seem to put him on the right foot moving forward this season—even if his unique dance moves following the game might suggest otherwise.
In the @CPBL, every game has an MVP. And if you win at home, you have to dance. Here's @Timelville's no-hitter dance:pic.twitter.com/tPLKM07gD9— Infield Fly Girl (@infieldflygrl) April 2, 2021
