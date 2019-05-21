WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Wentzville Holt High School is on lockdown while police investigate a threat.
According to the school district, the school was placed on lockdown after a threat was made on the social media platform Snapchat around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. The threat reportedly gave a specific time and was aimed at specific group of students.
The threat was made anonymously, the district said.
Wentzville police are currently on the scene investigating.
While the investigation is underway, no one is being let in or out of the building.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is known.
