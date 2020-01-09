WENZTVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Holt High School recently held a special ceremony for 17-year-old Sullivan Menne.
Mene, who goes by "Sulley," was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 15. Three weeks ago, his family learned there weren’t many treatment options.
The high school decided to hold a graduation ceremony for him.
Holt’s principal says Sully has very worked hard and focused intensely on academics.
