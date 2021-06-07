WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The General Motors plant in Wentzville is working to educate employees about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We recognize that we are part of the community and we have a responsibility to help our community also, that’s why it was important to the plant to host these onsite clinics to make sure we get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Wentzville Assembly Plant Executive Director Lamar Rucker.
The effort to get employees vaccinated is being aided by partnerships with health systems, local health departments and national pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to employees at work and in their local communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.